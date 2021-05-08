HC Wainwright Trims VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Target Price to $11.00

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of VYNE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,378 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

