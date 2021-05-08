HC Wainwright Lowers Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target to $12.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

