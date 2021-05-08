Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of HAYW opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran purchased 8,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth $59,687,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

