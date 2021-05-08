Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 486,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.