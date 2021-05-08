Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 41.84%.

NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. 30,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.