Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. 463,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,435. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Harsco has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harsco by 91.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Harsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 16.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

