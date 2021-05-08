Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

HARP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 270,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,474. The stock has a market cap of $726.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on HARP. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $2,861,844.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 781,315 shares of company stock worth $16,750,426 in the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

