Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 146,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,462,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

