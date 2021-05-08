HAPI Market Cap Reaches $8.79 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. HAPI has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for about $111.59 or 0.00192825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HAPI has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00081537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00104335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00781173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,536.53 or 0.09567000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044592 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

