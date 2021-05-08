Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

FRA HNR1 opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €155.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €141.66.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

