Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,726 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $147.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

