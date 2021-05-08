Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 30,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trupanion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Trupanion stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,081.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,502 shares of company stock worth $14,366,125 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

