Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,711 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $317.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.