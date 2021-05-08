Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,517 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $334.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.63. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.13 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

