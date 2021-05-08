Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 430,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.53% of Ping Identity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Ping Identity stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $673,058 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.