Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,700 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

