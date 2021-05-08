Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of HAE opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,775,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

