Hacken Token Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $85.56 million and $5.48 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00066683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.36 or 0.00251950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 509.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.72 or 0.01147518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.00732963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,767.99 or 0.99801168 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,060,463 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.