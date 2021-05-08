GWM Advisors LLC Takes $60,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.