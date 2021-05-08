GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,438 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 110,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

