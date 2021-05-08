GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.