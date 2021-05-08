GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CPI Aerostructures as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $52.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

CPI Aerostructures Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

