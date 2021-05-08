GWM Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Materialise by 715.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.88 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise NV has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

