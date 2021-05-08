GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $184.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

