GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

