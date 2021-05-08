GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,555 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of WETF opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.