Gulden (NLG) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $232,925.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00582363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002294 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 543,260,517 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.