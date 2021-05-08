GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.99 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of GRWG stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 1,310,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,658. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.57 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

