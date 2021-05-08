GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives $49.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,658. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.57 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

