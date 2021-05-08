Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $64.32 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $64.32 million and $10.76 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,610.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.55 or 0.06035729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.57 or 0.02404996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.37 or 0.00585853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00198444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.00801167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.16 or 0.00669106 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.78 or 0.00531955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004898 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 72,565,740 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

