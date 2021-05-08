Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,607 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 44.6% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 106.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 504,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 259,435 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 17.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 127,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 62.5% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

