Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $150.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.