Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,326 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,510. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $92.17 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

