Greenleaf Trust Purchases 941 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO opened at $452.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.