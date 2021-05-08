Greenleaf Trust Acquires 366 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $468.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.04. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

