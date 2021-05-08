Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

