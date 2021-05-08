Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.95.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The stock has a market cap of C$33.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.44.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Insiders have acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 in the last ninety days.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.