Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 1,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

