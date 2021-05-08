Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $37.88.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

