Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0789 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $5.69 million and $2,405.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00611659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

