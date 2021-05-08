Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$87.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.81.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$81.02 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$62.12 and a 52-week high of C$81.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

