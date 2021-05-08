Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.81.

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$62.12 and a 1-year high of C$81.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

