Granger Management LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises 0.3% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Granger Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 423,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 341,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

KBWB opened at $68.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.