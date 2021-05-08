Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,462,000 after acquiring an additional 432,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $39,720,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after buying an additional 95,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

