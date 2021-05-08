Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,093. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

