Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.05

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.55. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 22,127 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GMLP. B. Riley cut Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $246.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
