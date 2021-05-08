Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.05

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.55. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 22,127 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMLP. B. Riley cut Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $246.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

