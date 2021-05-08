Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.85 million.
Gogo stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 1,454,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $17.23.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
