Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.85 million.

Gogo stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 1,454,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $17.23.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.