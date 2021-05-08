Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 6.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.55. 20,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,772,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gogo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gogo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gogo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.