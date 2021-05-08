Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.85 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

GOGO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 1,454,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

