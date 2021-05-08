Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Globalstar stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 15,474,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,686,363. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

GSAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

